Death investigation underway following Mosby Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is conducting a death investigation following a shooting in Mosby Court.
Officers responded to the 1900 block of Redd Street at about 2:30 a.m., after hearing gunfire.
Upon arrival, officers located a man in his 20′s suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to the hospital with a life-threatening injury, where he later died.
Vehicles in the area were damaged by gunfire, but no other injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
