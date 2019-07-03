Crewe police find man’s body in alley; investigation under way

CREWE, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a “suspicious death” after a man’s body was found in an alley in Crewe.
The Crewe Police Department notified VSP of the death just before 5 p.m. July 2 after the body was found in the 200 block of Guy Avenue.
The body has been transported to the medical examiner’s office in Richmond for autopsy and positive identification.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police at (804) 553-3445 or email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
