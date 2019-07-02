Virginia’s first offshore wind project gets underway

Eventually, two massive turbines will be erected by Danish company Ørsted Energy 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach as part of Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project. But the July 1 groundbreaking for the project focused on a more humble — and terrestrial — phase of the effort: the installation of a half-mile-long conduit needed to bring the energy generated by those turbines to the company’s Birdneck Substation, which sits near Camp Pendleton.