Two VCU products find themselves with new NBA homes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Troy Daniels and Treveon Graham helped elevate VCU’s basketball program and profile. Now they’ve created names for themselves in the NBA, and both will open a new chapter in their respective professional journeys this coming season.
Daniels has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, while Graham has been traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves, part of the whirlwind that is NBA free agency.
The former VCU sharpshooter Daniels will ink a one year, $2.1 million contract with the Lakers. He’s entering his seventh NBA season and spent the last two with the Phoenix Suns. He averaged 6.2 points in 14.9 minutes per game last year and has shot 40 percent from beyond the arc for his career. Daniels has also seen time with the Rockets, Timberwolves, Grizzlies and Hornets during his career.
Graham was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, with the Warriors sending him to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. The 2015 Atlantic 10 Tournament MVP is going into his fourth NBA campaign and coming off of his lone season in Brooklyn. Graham only saw time in 35 games last year due to injury, starting 21 of them, averaging 5.3 points per outing. His first two seasons were spent with the Charlotte Hornets.
Also on the move, UVA product Malcolm Brogdon, who has agreed to a four year deal with the Pacers, worth $85 million. Brogdon spent his first two years with the Milwaukee Bucks, winning 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year honors.
