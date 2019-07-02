Two VCU products find themselves with new NBA homes

Graham was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, with the Warriors sending him to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. The 2015 Atlantic 10 Tournament MVP is going into his fourth NBA campaign and coming off of his lone season in Brooklyn. Graham only saw time in 35 games last year due to injury, starting 21 of them, averaging 5.3 points per outing. His first two seasons were spent with the Charlotte Hornets.