On This Day: Is July 2 the real Independence Day?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s still two days away from the date that is recognized as “Independence Day” but many people consider July 2 Independence Day.
The reason why is because it was July 2, 1776 - not July 4 - when the Continental Congress voted to approve the resolution of independence from Great Britain.
It was actually a Virginian, Richard Henry Lee, who proposed in June of 1776 that the 13 colonies should break from Britain’s rule.
After the vote, Congress turned its attention to the Declaration of Independence, which was basically a statement explaining their decision which of course was revised and approved two days.
