Suspect wanted after using stolen credit cards at Kroger

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for a suspect in several incidents of credit card fraud.
An officer responded to the 3000 block of Maplewood Avenue on June 3 for a report of a theft from motor vehicle. An unidentified suspect reportedly smashed a window of the victim’s car, popped the truck and stole a purse, which contained credit cards and a cell phone.
The victim began receiving information that several fraudulent transactions had taken place, which detectives determined had happened at two Kroger stores in Richmond.
Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
