Richmond City Council symbolically votes to ban guns in government buildings, parks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond City Council symbolically voted to ban guns in government buildings and parks.
The state’s General Assembly would have to approve localities taking this kind of authority, and a vote on the matter is expected during July’s special session on gun laws.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney issued the following statement:
"Tonight the City of Richmond sent a strong message to the Virginia General Assembly that it stands ready and willing to immediately implement the kind of common sense gun regulations that will enhance the safety and security of residents, employees and visitors to our city government offices and parks.
Every Richmonder has the right to feel secure and free from the fear of senseless gun violence in our city’s public spaces.
While I am disappointed this was not a unanimous vote, I applaud and thank the seven members of Richmond City Council who demonstrated leadership in their support for Ordinance 2019-165.
Now it’s time to take this momentum across the street and hold our commonwealth’s elected representatives accountable for protecting our children and families. Leaders in the City of Richmond proved tonight they have the spine to act. Now the ball is in the General Assembly’s court.”
