RACC offering $4 adoptions for July 4

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In honor of Independence Day, Richmond Animal Care and Control is making it easier for you to free an animal from the shelter.
RACC will offer $4 adoptions July 3 and will be open for an additional hour to allow more pets to find a home before the holiday.
The shelter will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 3 and will be closed July 4-5. Normal hours resume beginning July 6 when RACC is open from noon to 5 p.m.
RACC said summer is an active time for the shelter and it is currently at capacity with 444 pets in its care. For the year to-date, RACC has taken in more than 1,700 animals and has a 91 percent save rate.
The shelter is located at 1600 Chamberlayne Avenue.
RACC and other area shelters are also issuing fireworks warnings, advising pet owners to make sure their animals are properly tagged and microchipped and kept inside while fireworks are being set off.
