News to know for July 2: Deadly Richmond shooting; ‘Zoo Ninja’ advances; heat returns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a one-day break from the heat, temperatures return to the 90s on Tuesday.
Richmond Police launched a death investigation late Monday night after finding a man shot to death in Whitcomb Court.
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Bethel Street at 11:15 p.m. and found a man dead from gunshot wounds.
General Manager of the Richmond Metro Zoo, Justin Andelin, who’s also known as the “Zoo Ninja,” will advance to the finals in this season of TV series “American Ninja Warrior.”
The Richmond native and Metro Richmond Zoo employee trains where he grew up, living at the zoo.
He appeared Monday, July 1, in the “American Ninja Warrior” qualifying episode that was recorded in Baltimore.
The Richmond City Council symbolically voted to ban guns in government buildings and parks on Monday.
“While I am disappointed this was not a unanimous vote, I applaud and thank the seven members of Richmond City Council who demonstrated leadership in their support for Ordinance 2019-165,” said Mayor Levar Stoney.
Before the law can take effect, the state’s General Assembly must approve localities taking this kind of authority.
A Church Hill mother is questioning if authorities took her call to 911 about gunfire seriously after it startled the neighborhood and left her property damaged.
Witnesses said they heard the gunshots around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, and even saw people fighting at the time.
She’s wondering if her call was taken seriously because it’s just days away from Independence Day, when many people illegally fire shots in the air or even shoot fireworks.
Richmonders won’t have to head to New Kent County to get their casino fix anymore.
Rosie’s Richmond opened its doors Monday, featuring 700 historical horse race machines.
