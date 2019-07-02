Man found shot to death in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court

Officers found an adult male dead from gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of Bethel Street.
By Michael Pegram | July 2, 2019 at 12:52 AM EDT - Updated July 2 at 12:52 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police launched a death investigation late Monday night after finding a man shot to death in Whitcomb Court.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Bethel Street at 11:15 p.m. and found an adult male dead from gunshot wounds. His identity was not immediately available.

Police have not released a suspect description and have not said what led to the fatal shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

