Man found shot to death in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police launched a death investigation late Monday night after finding a man shot to death in Whitcomb Court.
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Bethel Street at 11:15 p.m. and found an adult male dead from gunshot wounds. His identity was not immediately available.
Police have not released a suspect description and have not said what led to the fatal shooting.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
