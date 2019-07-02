July 4 road closures to affect Byrd Park, Rocketts Landing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several roads will be closed and parking restrictions in place for July 4 celebrations.
Road closures around Rocketts Landing will be in effect from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. for Rocketts Red Glare. East Main Street and Old Main Street will be closed between Williamsburg Avenue and Orleans Street. Nicholson Street will be closed between East Main Street and Williamsburg Road.
Additionally, several streets in the Byrd Park and Carillon neighborhoods will have restricting parking for the concert and fireworks display at Dogwood Dell Amphitheater from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The restrictions include Douglasdale Road, McCloy Street, Pump House Drive and Park Drive.
The affected areas can be seen on a Google Map created by the City of Richmond.
