Forecast: Back into the mid 90s...humidity creeps back in

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Heat and humidity builds again beginning Tuesday afternoon and will likely persist through the upcoming weekend.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and a little more humid. Lows mid 60s, highs mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for heat and humidity. Heat advisory unlikely at this point, but heat index levels could exceed 100 with ACTUAL temperatures in the mid 90s. Late day storms possible (30% chance).
4TH OF JULY: Partly sunny. Slow moving, scattered, Late day storms likely. Lows mid 70s, highs low 90s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A chance for PM storms. Lows mid 70s, highs low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. A chance for afternoon storms. Lows mid 70s, highs low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A few storms possible. Lows mid 70s, highs low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows low 70s, highs upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
