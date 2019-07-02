FBI offers $20K reward to help find person who shot, killed 9-year-old girl in park

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The FBI announced Tuesday is it offering a $20,000 reward to help find the person who shot and killed a girl at a Richmond park in May.
Markiya Dickson, a third-grader in Chesterfield, was caught in the crossfire of the shooting on May 26 at Carter Jones Park.
Authorities said Monday there were two groups fighting that exchanged gunfire.
A boy was also injured in the shooting.
In late May, the Richmond Police Department released this information about the people they were looking for in connection to the shooting:
- “Suspect 1: A young black male who was seen with no shirt on and wearing a white towel or T-shirt on his head. He is believed to have braids that are shoulder length.”
- “Suspect 2: A young black male with a medium build and short cropped hair. He was seen wearing blue shirt and grey or dark colored pants.”
- “Suspect 3: A young black male wearing dark clothing.”
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call the FBI at 804-261-1044.
