Do you know what fireworks are legal where you live?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In just two days, all eyes will be on the sky as there are several fireworks shows planned all around Central Virginia for Independence Day.
If you are planning to have your own fireworks show, local authorities want to remind you that it’s illegal to have your own fireworks in certain areas.
“In the city of Richmond, anything that explodes, anything that creates a spark, or anything that goes in the air. A bottle rocket, for example, is not allowed in the City of Richmond. You cannot use it," said Lt. Chris Armstrong of Richmond Fire.
Fire officials cite the potential dangers that fireworks could create.
Lt. Jason Elmore with Chesterfield FD said that firefighters remain extra vigilant around this time of year, especially after fireworks were blamed for two house fires in Chesterfield last year.
“Individuals utilizing fireworks in those situations cleaning up some of the debris, putting them in a trash can and the trash can sets on fire. It’s very similar to putting fireplace ashes into something like that, causing it to smolder, then the fire starts," Elmore added.
Hanover County, however, does allow sales and use of certain fireworks, including popular ones known as “sparklers" and "pinwheels,” according to Hanover Fire Battalion Chief Gregory R. Martin.
Martin adds that fireworks vendors in the county are properly vetted, adding that "the Fire Marshall’s office does inspect those stands to ensure that they are selling the proper fireworks that are allowed in the state of Virginia.”
Authorities recommend that you instead watch public fireworks shows to keep yourself out of trouble. They add that people caught with illegal fireworks could face a $2,500 fine and jail time.
