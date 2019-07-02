Cyclist struck, killed by pick-up truck

NORTHUMBERLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A Maryland man on a bicycle was killed after being struck by a vehicle July 1 in Northumberland County.
Virginia State Police said Paul L. Taylor, 67, of Pikesville, MD, was stopped on his bicycle on the shoulder of eastbound Route 360 when he was struck by a 1986 Dodge pick-up truck driven by Kenneth Hudnall, 60, of Reedsville.
Taylor was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.
Hudnall was wearing his seat belt and was uninjured. He was charged with reckless driving.
