Baby hawks saved after tree falls, nest destroyed

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Some baby hawks are in a new home after the tree their nest was in fell over and they were rescued by a deputy with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
The tree fell onto some power lines and the nest was destroyed. The sheriff’s office said Deputy Hepperle of the Animal Control Division made a new nest for the young birds out of a bucket and secured it to another tree nearby.
The sheriff’s office said the hawks took to the new digs and their mother was seen flying near the new nest.
