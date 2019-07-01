Virginia ABC adds 30 products to stores

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than two dozen new products are being added to the shelves at Virginia ABC stores.
Bourbon, vodka, scotch, tequila, gin, rum and Virginia-made wine make up some of the 30 additions, eight of which are produced in the commonwealth.
Five of the new products will be part of Virginia ABC’s “Mini Monday” deal. The first Monday of each month, customers who spend $35 or more on a qualifying product receive a free 50-milliliter bottle of the featured spirit.
Those products are Bird Dog Black Cherry Whiskey (July 1), three varieties of Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions Vodka (Aug. 5) and Jim Beam Peach Whiskey (Sept. 2).
A full list of products offered at Virginia ABC stores can be found on its website.
