On This Day in 1862: Seven Days Battles end

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few miles east of Richmond, a row of cannons marks the Union position at Malvern Hill, the last of what is known as the Seven Days Battles in the summer of 1862.
The Confederacy faced a formidable battery commanded by Gen. George McClellan and confusion on the battlefield led to an errant charge and quick defeat.
But despite the victory, the Union Army retreats with McClellan believing a separate Confederate force was waiting to attack his flank. (He was wrong.)
Hear how the battle that could have led to an early end to the Civil War played out in this week’s episode of “How We Got Here,” a podcast produced by NBC12.
