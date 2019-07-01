Start times released for TBT’s Richmond Region

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Basketball Tournament has made Richmond one of its regional homes for the second straight year. On Monday, the tournament released the schedule for the upcoming event. Below is the schedule for the Richmond Region, as well as Championship Week in Chicago.
Richmond Regional – July 26-28 – Siegel Center
Friday, July 26
- 3 p.m. - (4) Best Virginia (West Virginia) vs. (5) Seven City Royalty (ODU) (ESPN3)
- 4:50 p.m. - (1) Overseas Elite vs. (8) Hilltop Dawgs (UMBC) (ESPN3)
- 6:40 p.m. - (3) Green Machine (George Mason) vs. (6) The Web (Richmond) (ESPN3)
- 8:30 p.m. - (2) Ram Nation (VCU) vs. (7) Team DRC (ESPN3)
Saturday, July 27
- 5 p.m. – Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (ESPN3)
- 7 p.m. – Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner (ESPN3)
Saturday, July 27 – Regional Final
- 12 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)
Championship Week in Chicago – Aug. 1-6 – Wintrust Arena
Thursday, Aug. 1 – Quarterfinals
- 7 p.m. - Richmond Regional Winner vs. Lexington Regional Winner (Game 1) (ESPN)
- 9 p.m. - Wichita Regional Winner vs. Memphis Regional Winner (Game 2) (ESPNU)
Friday, Aug. 2 – Quarterfinals
- 7 p.m. - Syracuse Regional Winner vs. Greensboro Regional Winner (Game 3) (ESPN)
- 9 p.m. - PUMA Posterize Dunk Contest (ESPN2)
- 9:30 p.m. - Columbus Regional Winner vs. Salt Lake City Regional Winner (Game 4) (ESPN2)
Sunday, Aug. 4 – Semifinals
- 12 p.m. - Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (ESPN)
- 2 p.m. - Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner (ESPN)
Tuesday, Aug. 6 - $2 million, winner-take-all Championship
- 9 p.m. - Semifinal winners (ESPN)
