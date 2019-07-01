Richmond diocese announces ethics abuse hotline

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Catholic Diocese of Richmond has introduced a hotline to report ethics abuses.
EthicsPoint is an independent, third-party platform allowing suspected misconduct such as unethical behavior, misuse of resources or financial misconduct to be reported anonymously.
Reports can be made by phone at (844) 739-3210 or online.
The diocese said the hotline is not for reporting allegations of sexual abuse. Those claims should be filed with law enforcement, Child Protective Services at 1-800-552-7096 and the Clergy Abuse Hotline at 1-833-454-9064
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.