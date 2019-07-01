RACC reports a 91% save rate so far this year

RACC is an open admission shelter, meaning they take every animal regardless of health or behavior. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
July 1, 2019 at 4:37 PM EDT - Updated July 1 at 4:37 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The year 2019 is halfway over and Richmond Animal Care and Control is reporting its save rate stats so far this year.

RACC has delivered care to 1,749 animals this year and an overall 91 percent save rate.

Breaking the numbers down further, 66 percent of those animals have been adopted out, 19 percent have been returned to their owner, 6 percent are transfers and rescues, and 8 percent of those have been euthanized.

RACC is an open admission shelter, meaning they take every animal regardless of health or behavior.

Happy New (Fiscal) Year! We are halfway through 2019 and wanted to share our lifesaving numbers. :) #weareyourcityshelter

Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Monday, July 1, 2019

