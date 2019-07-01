Prince George man charged in 2 arson incidents

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged with multiple incidents of arson in Prince George County.
Prince George police were called to Touchstone Bank on Crossings Boulevard at 2 a.m. June 30 and found several fires burning around the building, which were extinguished by firefighters.
While investigating those fires, another fire was reported at Baileys Ridge Apartments. Residents were able to put out that fire, which started in a stairwell.
Following an investigation into the two incidents, David Starke Jr, 25, of Prince George, was arrested and charged with maliciously burning an occupied dwelling and maliciously burning an unoccupied office building. Both are felonies.
Starke is being held at Riverside Regional Jail without bond.
