Police search for man, woman who used stolen credit card at game store

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Authorities are searching for a man and woman who they say used a stolen credit card at a Game Stop in Colonial Heights on June 20.
Police said the two entered the store in the 700 block of Southpark Boulevard and paid for game systems with a stolen credit card.
The credit card was reported stolen out of a vehicle at Roslyn Landing Park by the victim that same day.
If anyone recognizes the duo, call Crime Solvers at 748-0660.
