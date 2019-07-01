Police search for man, woman who used stolen credit card at game store

If you recognize them, call police. (Source: Crime Solvers)
July 1, 2019 at 3:49 PM EDT - Updated July 1 at 4:07 PM

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Authorities are searching for a man and woman who they say used a stolen credit card at a Game Stop in Colonial Heights on June 20.

Police said the two entered the store in the 700 block of Southpark Boulevard and paid for game systems with a stolen credit card.

The credit card was reported stolen out of a vehicle at Roslyn Landing Park by the victim that same day.

If anyone recognizes the duo, call Crime Solvers at 748-0660.

The suspects leaving. (Source: Crime Solvers)

