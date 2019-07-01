Police dog helps track missing Virginia man with dementia

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A recent addition to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office proved vital in helping track a missing man.
K9 Gunner was dispatched to with his partner, Deputy Myers, on June 28 when an 82-year-old man with dementia was reported missing by his wife.
Gunner followed the man’s scent using a shirt that belonged to him and located him sleeping in a vehicle parked in a driveway.
The man was uninjured and was safely escorted back to his home.
