Police dog helps track missing Virginia man with dementia
Deputy Myers and K9 Gunner. (Source: Stafford County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Brian Tynes | July 1, 2019 at 4:23 PM EDT - Updated July 1 at 4:23 PM

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A recent addition to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office proved vital in helping track a missing man.

K9 Gunner was dispatched to with his partner, Deputy Myers, on June 28 when an 82-year-old man with dementia was reported missing by his wife.

Gunner followed the man’s scent using a shirt that belonged to him and located him sleeping in a vehicle parked in a driveway.

The man was uninjured and was safely escorted back to his home.

