News to know for July 1: New laws; council to discuss gun ban; break from the 90s

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - July 1 marks a date of change in Virginia as new laws go into effect.
This year, new laws cover things such as animal cruelty, travel, alcohol, tobacco and education.
Monday will be fantastic for the first day of July with low humidity and dry weather, but heat and humidity returns starting Tuesday.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is introducing an ordinance to ban firearms in city-owned buildings and parks, which would go into effect if the Virginia General Assembly takes action.
City Council is holding a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, July 1 to discuss the proposals.
Police recovered the body of a man who went missing during the swimming portion of a the Robious Landing Triathlon on Sunday.
A joint investigation by Henrico Fire and Police, Chesterfield Fire and Police, along with Game and Inland Fisheries was prompted after the man was seen struggling in the James River.
Starting Monday, Richmonders won’t have to head to New Kent County to get their casino fix.
Rosie’s Richmond will be opening its doors, featuring 700 historical horse race machines.
The 140,000 square foot location will be operated by a 225-person staff.
Not only will we mark America’s birthday this week, it’s also the anniversary for the deaths of several presidents
In this week’s episode of “How We Got Here,” we also show you how Virginia got its name and bring you the mythology behind the woman bearing her breast on the state seal.
You’ll also hear from the “proud spirited ladies” left behind during the Civil War – plus the conclusion of the seven days’ battles.
As week look ahead to the July 4 holiday: “It will be celebrated with pomp and parade, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other.” – John Adams
