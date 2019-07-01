Suspect arrested in N.Y. after man’s body found in Va. ditch

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa and Powhatan sheriff’s offices, along with the U.S. Marshals Service, says a man was arrested in New York on charges in Virginia after a man’s body was found in a Louisa ditch.
In a joint news conference on Monday, authorities said Anthony J. Davenport, 25, was wanted on charges of murder in Louisa County and malicious wounding and robbery in Powhatan County.
Terell Bailey, 23, had been reported missing in Powhatan by his father on June 20.
Bailey was found dead in a ditch on June 22.
Authorities say Bailey and Davenport were roommates.
U.S. Marshals arrested Davenport in Poughkeepsie, New York.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.