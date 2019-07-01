Friends remember ‘humble hard worker’ who died during triathlon

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police identified 35-year-old Quy Pham as the man who went missing during the Robious Landing Triathalon on Sunday.
The Henrico man was seen struggling during the swimming portion of the competition before he went missing, according to police.
Pham worked as a bartender at Mekong Restaurant in Henrico County, where the he was described as a “humble, hard worker” by the restaurant’s manager, who is also Pham’s nephew.
Pham attended a Vietnamese church on Patterson Avenue, where he was very much involved with the youth program, according to the church’s head pastor.
Tyler Kidd, one of Pham’s regular customers, recalls going on trips with Pham all the way to Belgium, and other states around the U.S.
“I’m still trying to think of a world where he’s not here anymore,” Kidd said.
He said Pham will be remembered as a caring friend, but an even better father, adding that “he loved his wife, and he loved his daughter more than anything. Any parent can say that, but Quy meant it more than anybody I’ve ever met.”
A GoFundMe Page started by a family friend is gathering funeral funds for the family.
Authorities have not yet released the cause of death, as the investigation is ongoing.
