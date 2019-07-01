Forecast: Gorgeous Monday before heat and humidity roar back

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT)- Monday will be fantastic for the first day of July with low humidity and dry weather, but heat and humidity returns starting Tuesday.
MONDAY: The most comfortable day of the week. Mostly sunny, a little cooler and a lot less humid. Lows mid 60s, highs mid 80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and more humid again. Lows mid 60s, highs mid 90s.
WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for heat and humidity. Heat Advisory is possible from the National Weather Service. Partly sunny, but a low chance for a couple late day storms. Lows mid 70s, highs mid to upper 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
4TH OF JULY: Partly sunny. Scattered Late day storms likely. Lows mid 70s, highs mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Good chance for PM storms. Lows mid 70s, highs mid 90s (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. A chance for afternoon storms. Lows mid 70s, highs mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A few storms possible. Lows mid 70s, highs low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
