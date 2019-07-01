First Alert: Higher than average heat and humidity expected this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some of the worst heat and humidity of the summer so far is likely to arrive in Central and Southern Virginia this week.
Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week and is a First Alert Weather Day because the NBC12 weather team believes the combination of heat/humidity could cause the Heat Index to reach Heat Advisory criteria.
The high temperature Wednesday is forecast to reach 97 degrees and with dew points in the low 70s, the Heat Index is expected to reach 105 degrees or greater.
If the Heat Index is expected to be higher than 105 degrees for at least 3 hours, the National Weather Service will issue a Heat Advisory.
Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day, but there won’t be much relief for the rest of the week with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s each day and the Heat Index near 100 degrees.
We’re used to high heat during the summer in Virginia, but the heat this week could become dangerous if precautions are not taken.
The National Weather Service provides the following tips for staying safe in the heat.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.