Fairfax leaving law firm after its investigation finds no wrongdoing

"The allegations by Ms. Watson and Dr. Tyson are false and totally inconsistent with how I have lived my entire life. I previously passed two FBI background checks. I have now voluntarily passed two lie detector tests related to the allegations by Ms. Watson and Dr. Tyson. I have repeatedly asked for an investigation by law enforcement because I know that any professional, unbiased investigation will clear my name. It has been an honor to be affiliated with such a distinguished firm as Morrison & Foerster and I wanted to allow them to conclude their investigation before announcing my departure from the firm. But with that process completed, I have decided that, at the present time, it is best for me to focus my attention on serving the people of Virginia.”