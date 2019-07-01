Deputies seek suspect in gas station armed robbery

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a gas station armed robbery.
Deputies were called to the Valero Gas Station along Rogers Clark Boulevard Carmel Church area around 3:09 p.m. Deputies arrived at the scene at 3:11 p.m.
Units from multiple law enforcement agencies responded.
Officials said he got away on foot.
The suspect is described as a black male with short dreads, a medium build and was last seen wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.
“I am proud of the dedicated men and women of the CCSO who responded quickly to this scene and canvased the area of Carmel Church to including all property, other businesses and the neighborhood of Belmont,” Sheriff Tony Lippa said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at 804-633-5400 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
