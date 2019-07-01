Community honors woman killed in Shockoe Bottom hit-and-run

June 30, 2019 at 11:14 PM EDT - Updated June 30 at 11:24 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The community gathered together on Sunday evening in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom to honor the life of 22-year-old Shanice Woodberry.

Woodberry was killed in a hit-and-run on 17th and Main streets early Wednesday morning. Three other people were also struck but survived.

Friends and loved ones brought pink balloons and candles to remember such a bright, young woman.

Woodberry's mother, Robin Lewis, says she has no words to describe the love she has for her daughter

"When it happened I just...let me tell you something about my daughter... people say they love their kids...I never left my child. I lay with her," Lewis said.

Another person hit, Brittany Summers, is still in critical condition.

Shiauna Harris, 21, was arrested in connection to the hit-and-run.

