Community honors woman killed in Shockoe Bottom hit-and-run

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The community gathered together on Sunday evening in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom to honor the life of 22-year-old Shanice Woodberry.
Woodberry was killed in a hit-and-run on 17th and Main streets early Wednesday morning. Three other people were also struck but survived.
Friends and loved ones brought pink balloons and candles to remember such a bright, young woman.
Woodberry's mother, Robin Lewis, says she has no words to describe the love she has for her daughter
"When it happened I just...let me tell you something about my daughter... people say they love their kids...I never left my child. I lay with her," Lewis said.
Another person hit, Brittany Summers, is still in critical condition.
Shiauna Harris, 21, was arrested in connection to the hit-and-run.
