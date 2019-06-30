Vehicle flips several times, sends woman to hospital with serious injuries

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Chesterfield.
Police said the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday in the 800 block of West Hundred Road.
The woman was driving west when she lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to flip several times and land on the roof, police said.
All westbound lanes are closed near Old Bermuda Hundred Road until further notice. Drivers are urged to use a different route.
Police are investigating.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.