Sunday Forecast: Hot and humid with early afternoon storms

By Andrew Freiden | June 30, 2019 at 5:22 AM EDT - Updated June 30 at 5:32 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot weather continues with a good chance of storms in Richmond, leading to a drop in humidity.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a line of showers and storms in Early afternoon. 1-3pm is peak time in Richmond. Highs mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 50%) After storms, the humidity drops off and comfort levels climb.

MONDAY: The most comfortable day of the week. Mostly sunny, a little cooler and a lot less humid. Lows upper 60s, highs mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and more humid again. Lows upper 60s, highs mid 90s

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, but a low chance for a couple late day storms. Lows mid 70s, highs mid to upper 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

4TH OF JULY: Partly sunny. Scattered Late day storms likely. Lows low 70s, highs low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Good chance for PM storms. Lows mid 70s, highs mid 90s (Rain Chance: 40%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. A chance for afternoon storms. Lows mid 70s, highs mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

