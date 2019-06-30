Sunday Forecast: Hot and humid with early afternoon storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot weather continues with a good chance of storms in Richmond, leading to a drop in humidity.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a line of showers and storms in Early afternoon. 1-3pm is peak time in Richmond. Highs mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 50%) After storms, the humidity drops off and comfort levels climb.
MONDAY: The most comfortable day of the week. Mostly sunny, a little cooler and a lot less humid. Lows upper 60s, highs mid 80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and more humid again. Lows upper 60s, highs mid 90s
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, but a low chance for a couple late day storms. Lows mid 70s, highs mid to upper 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
4TH OF JULY: Partly sunny. Scattered Late day storms likely. Lows low 70s, highs low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Good chance for PM storms. Lows mid 70s, highs mid 90s (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. A chance for afternoon storms. Lows mid 70s, highs mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
