Swimmer who went missing during triathlon in Chesterfield found dead

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police say the man who went missing during the Robious Landing Triathlon Sunday has been found dead.
The triathlon started in Robious Landing Park, located at 3800 James River Road.
Participants took part in swimming, biking and running.
Police say a man in the upper James River appeared to be in distress during the swimming obstacle, before going missing.
Multiple agencies including Henrico Fire, Henrico Police, Chesterfield Fire, Chesterfield Police and Game and Inland Fisheries have come together to investigate the incident.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.