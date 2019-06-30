Man hit, killed along I-85 in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred early Sunday morning.
Police responded to the pedestrian fatality in the northbound lanes of I-85 at the I-95 interchange at about 3:17 a.m.
Witnesses say the man was found laying in the northbound travel lane when he was hit by a Toyota RAV 4.
The man died on the scene.
His body was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for autopsy and examination.
The incident remains under investigation.
