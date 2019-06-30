Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

June 30, 2019 at 7:46 PM EDT - Updated June 30 at 7:46 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We sure saw the summer heat this week! It is also looking like the hot temperatures are here to stay for a while, so be sure to drink plenty of water and take a dip in the pool when you can to cool off!

Helping in a Time of Need

A Church Hill woman is overwhelmed by the support and help from the community as she fights an incurable autoimmune disease. Christine Greenberg is the co-owner of Urban Set Bride with her mom Jennifer Haines. She has to pay $8,000 out-of-pocket a year for her treatment and the community is helping out this business owner in an amazing way.

Breaking Barriers

Hallie Hovey-Murray is a self advocate with autism who continues to break down barriers. She was the first woman to compete in the Miss Virginia pageant with autism. Way to go, Hallie!

“It’s just this incredible feeling of knowing that your voice is being seen and you’re making an impact," said Hovey-Murray.

Go-Kart Track Taking on New Levels

Virginia’s first multi-level go-kart track is officially open! If you take a trip north on Interstate 95 you can race on track that goes 30 feet into the air!

Flavortown Coming to Virginia!

You’ll be wanting to make a trip to the Hampton Roads area in the near future since Food Network’s Guy Fieri will be opening not one, but TWO new restaurants there. The Williamsburg Yorktown Daily reports Guy’s Dive & Taco Joint and Guy Fieri’s Pizza Parlor will open between PBR Hampton Roads and Bass Pro Shops.

Ok.. we're done with teasing you. Mark your Calendars for JUNE 27! RSVP for our Guy Fieri's Dive & Taco Joint & Pizza Parlor Grand Opening Party and be the first to try our our real-deal menu & killer cocktails Paired with our neighboring venue Guy Fieri's Pizza Parlor. See you there!

‘Zoo Ninja’

You’ll wan to tune into "American Ninja Warrior’ on Monday because General Manager of the Richmond Metro Zoo, Justin Andelin, who’s also known as the “Zoo Ninja,” will be competing on July 1! Good luck, Justin!

Lights, Camera, Action!

Here is your chance to become a zombie - and get paid for it! The new “Walking Dead” series filming in Virginia is looking for paid extras while filming in the Richmond area July through November 2019.

Zombies are seen in front of the Winnebago from the AMC show "The Walking Dead" at NYC-Comic-Con on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2012 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision for AMC/AP Images) (Source: Charles Sykes)

Photo of the Weekend

Check out this amazing picture of a dust devil that formed during a baseball game in Henrico this weekend! Could you imagine seeing that during the game? Thanks, Lindsey Weyant for sharing!

Dust Devil forms in Henrico. (Source: Lindsey Weyant)

It’s Going to be Hot, Hot, Hot

Make sure you keep a water bottle near by - you’re going to need it!

Final thought

“Look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Try to make sense of what you see, and wonder about what makes the universe exist. Be curious.” - Stephen Hawking

