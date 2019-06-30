Dust devil interrupts baseball tournament in Henrico

“Dust devils can form on clear, sunny, hot days in conditions where one part of the ground heats up faster than surrounding parts of the ground,” NBC12′s Nick Russo said. “In this case, the dirt in the baseball diamond infield likely heated up faster than the grass surrounding it, which created a vertical column of warm rising air. As more warm air rushes in to replace the warm rising air in the column, the spinning motion begins and becomes self-sustaining.”