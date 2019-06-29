The Village Against Violence hosts ‘Make a Difference’ Rally

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Village Against Violence and United Communities Against Crimes are hosting the first Make a Difference Rally.
The community event has been planned to raise awareness of violence happening in the City of Richmond.
Vendors, business and food and beverage trucks are all welcomed to be a part of the rally.
Those interested in sponsoring, donating or participating should email tiredofviolence@yahoo.com.
Individuals interested in attending should register online.
