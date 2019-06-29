Several new laws in effect July 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There are many new laws that go into effect starting July 1.
The new laws cover travel, alcohol, tobacco and education.
Here’s an overview of the new laws that will be in place starting Monday.
Work Zone
If you’re caught in a highway work zone using your phone, the fine will cost you $250. Last year, there were more than 2,500 work zone crashes in Virginia. More than half resulted in injuries and nine people were killed. VDOT says distracted driving was a leading cause.
Move Over
If you see the flashing lights of police cars, fire trucks or tow trucks stopped on the side of a road and you don’t attempt to move over or slow down, you could face a $250 fine.
Happy Hour
ABC licensees will now be able to advertise alcoholic beverages and their prices during happy hour, as long as the advertisement does not promote over-consumption or underage drinking.
Distiller Commission and Sunday ABC Store Hours
Licensed distillers operating a distillery store will be provided with a 20% commission on the retail price of spirits. The law also allows certain ABC stores to open at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
Human Trafficking
ABC stores will be required to post a sign in both English and Spanish with information about the human trafficking hotline.
Sale of Nicotine Products to Persons Under 21 Prohibited
The age required to buy tobacco, nicotine vapor and alternative nicotine products has risen from 18 to 21. Active duty military personnel 18 years or older will be allowed to buy nicotine products with a valid military ID.
Mixed Beverage Referendum
Starting in July 2020, this law “permits Virginia ABC to sell alcoholic beverages and restaurants to sell mixed beverages in all counties, cities, towns and supervisors’ districts, unless qualified voters in those jurisdictions petition the circuit court to prohibit ABC and restaurants from selling those beverages in their jurisdiction.
Tobacco-free Schools
Tobacco or other forms of nicotine products have been banned from all school property in Virginia.
Rear-facing Car Seats
All children who are two years old or younger must be in a rear-facing car seat, or until they meet the minimum weight requirements for a forward facing car seat.
Labor Day Calendar
The first day of school can be no earlier than 14 days before Labor Day at Virginia schools.
A full list of the new laws can be read here.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.