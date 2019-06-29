Pathogen that causes deadly bat disease detected in North Carolina counties

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WWBT) - A pathogen that causes a deadly bat disease has been confirmed in four new counties in North Carolina.
According to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, the fungal pathogen Pseudogymnoascus destructans (Pd) that causes white-nose syndrome has been found.
White-nose syndrome has killed million of bats in the United States since it was first detected 13 years ago.
Biologists have detected the first evidence of Pd in Madison, Montgomery, Rowan and Gaston counties.
There are now 16 counties in North Carolina with a confirmed presence of Pd.
Bats usually die from the disease when they repeatedly use energy to clean the fungus off themselves during winter seasons in areas with no insect availability, leaving them to starve to death.
Biologists plan to continue their long-term monitoring effects of bats in North Carolina.
