Parents speak out after arrest made in deadly Shockoe Bottom hit-and-run

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many people Richmond are finally breathing a sigh of relief after police arrested the woman who allegedly hit four people in Shockoe Bottom Wednesday morning.
Police say 21-year-old Shiauna Harris was arrested quickly after a reward was offered to find her after 48 hours on the run.
But the family of Shanice Woodberry, the 22-year-old killed in the incident, is still feeling mixed emotions about this arrest.
“It’s never going to be right, my life is never going to be right,” said Robyn Lewis, who is still distraught over her daughter’s death. “I’m glad that they caught her, but it doesn’t close anything for me.”
Lewis said she hasn’t slept much in the nights following the hit-and-run, and hasn’t eaten much food either.
“Today was the first day that I ate something,” said Robyn.
Shanice’s father, Shakim Woodberry, said losing his daughter hasn’t hit yet.
“I just hope somebody wakes me up and says it’s all a dream,” said Shakim. “To lose somebody like Shanice who was so special, and to just not have her come greet me when I come in is awkward and different.”
As they deal with their own crisis, Robyn and Shakim said their hearts go out to the three other victims recovering.
“The other families are going through something right now,” said Shakim. “We don’t know that family, but our hearts go out to them as well.”
Shanice’s parents say that they also are praying for the family of Shiauna Harris, who was allegedly behind the wheel of the chaos.
“They weren’t expecting this to happen, they’re traumatized just like I am, but their daughter is here, mine is not,” said Robyn. “Even if she goes to jail, she’s here, my daughter is never going to walk through that door again. She’s never going to tell me she loves me.”
