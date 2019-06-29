Henrico house fire displaces 2 adults, 2 children

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A family of four has been displaced in an overnight fire in Henrico County.
Firefighters responded to the 10800 block of Westek Drive for a house fire just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a large fire that appeared to have started on the rear deck of the home, and spread up into the attic of the two-story home.
The Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire started from discarded smoking materials.
The family was already outside of the home when firefighters arrived, and the fire was quickly put out.
Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary housing needs.
The 12-year-old twins were awake when the fire started, and were able to alert the two adults who were asleep and call 911.
Henrico Fire says this incident is the fifth fire in 36 hours in Henrico County caused by discarded smoking materials.
Fire officials encourage everyone to be more careful when discarding smoking materials such as cigarettes or ashes.
