Chesterfield police searching for missing 48-year-old man
By Tamia Mallory | June 29, 2019 at 10:04 AM EDT - Updated June 29 at 10:04 AM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man who was reported missing on Friday.

Police say 48-year-old Jesse Andrew Hassell was last heard from on May 29, 2019.

He is described as a white male, about 5-foot-10 inches tall and weighing about 195 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Hassell drives as a black 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse with Virginia license plate UUC9609.

Anyone with information on Hassell’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

