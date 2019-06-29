Chesterfield police searching for missing 48-year-old man

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man who was reported missing on Friday.
Police say 48-year-old Jesse Andrew Hassell was last heard from on May 29, 2019.
He is described as a white male, about 5-foot-10 inches tall and weighing about 195 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
Hassell drives as a black 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse with Virginia license plate UUC9609.
Anyone with information on Hassell’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
