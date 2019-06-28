Woman displaced, 3 pets rescued in Henrico house fire

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman has been displaced and three pets rescued following a Henrico house fire Friday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to the house fire in the 4900 block of Rodney Road just before 1:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters found flames shooting from the roof and attic of the house.
Firefighters entered the home to search for victims and found a dog, which was moved to a neighbor’s house.
While firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, two cats were found and moved to another part of the home.
The woman who occupies the home was not there at the time of the fire. She will be displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
