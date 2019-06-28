VSP investigating after car crashes into home in Caroline County

CAROLINE, Va. (WWBT) - A two-vehicle crash ended with a car into a home on Thursday.
Virginia State Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 601 at 4:40 p.m.
An investigation revealed that a 2001 Mercury sedan, driven by Zinia Guzman, 46, was traveling westbound across Route 1.
A 2017 Ford F-150 truck traveling northbound struck the sedan, causing the truck to spin around onto its side and slide into a house.
All drivers involved wore seat belts.
The man driving the truck was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. A woman in the house was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.
Guzman was charged with failure to yield right of way.
The crash remains under investigation.
