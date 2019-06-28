Volvo to bring 777 jobs to Virginia

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ7) - The Volvo group announced Friday it will invest $400 million dollars to expand its operations in Dublin; bringing 777 new jobs to Pulaski County.
According to a press release from Governor Ralph Northam, the $400 million investment will create a new 350,000 square-foot building.
“As the leading private employer in the New River Valley, Volvo Trucks has been a bedrock of this community for more than forty years and has fueled the regional economy,” said Northam in a press release. “The company’s decision to grow its footprint in the Commonwealth not only recognizes the strength of our manufacturing sector, but also reflects the skill of our workers, the quality of life in rural Virginia, and the competitiveness of our business climate. This announcement represents one of the largest capital investments in the history of Southwestern Virginia, and I am confident that this expansion will both prepare the NRV plant for continued success and solidify Volvo’s presence in Pulaski County for decades to come.”
The building will allow the existing plant to further improve the facility’s paint operations and overall material/production flow; and a variety of equipment upgrades, including installation of several state-of-the-art dynamometers for vehicle testing.
