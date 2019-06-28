4 things to do before you travel

By Rachel DePompa | June 28, 2019 at 5:59 AM EDT - Updated June 28 at 5:59 AM

(WWBT/WXIX) - Before you take your summer vacation, there are four quick tasks to add to your to-do list to make things smoother.

  1. Make a quick call to your credit card company, to let them know you’re traveling. When you try to use your card in a place far from home, that transaction won’t be flagged as fraud and denied!
  2. Double-check and confirm all of your reservations. That means flights, car rental, restaurants and anything else you’ve set up ahead of time. It’s also a good idea to print out a hard copy of those reservations, just in case you have trouble finding them on your phone.
  3. Double-check the weather forecast for your destination. Seeing that it will be much warmer, cooler or rainier than you thought may mean you pack different clothing.
  4. And the night before a trip, take a few minutes and go through your refrigerator and clean out anything that will spoil while you’re gone.

