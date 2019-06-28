4 things to do before you travel

(WWBT/WXIX) - Before you take your summer vacation, there are four quick tasks to add to your to-do list to make things smoother.
- Make a quick call to your credit card company, to let them know you’re traveling. When you try to use your card in a place far from home, that transaction won’t be flagged as fraud and denied!
- Double-check and confirm all of your reservations. That means flights, car rental, restaurants and anything else you’ve set up ahead of time. It’s also a good idea to print out a hard copy of those reservations, just in case you have trouble finding them on your phone.
- Double-check the weather forecast for your destination. Seeing that it will be much warmer, cooler or rainier than you thought may mean you pack different clothing.
- And the night before a trip, take a few minutes and go through your refrigerator and clean out anything that will spoil while you’re gone.
