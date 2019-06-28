Sisters of hit-and-run victim: ‘We want justice for everybody’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A day after the deadly hit-and-run in Shockoe Bottom, five sisters fight back tears as they recounted the horror of the situation.
“When I got that call, my heart stopped,” said Kayla Davis “I can’t lose her!”
Davis is talking about her sister Brittany Summers, who was one of the three victims injured in the hit-and-run early Wednesday morning. Shanice A. Woodberry, 22, died.
Davis with her sisters Chelsea Prince and Heather Prince and sisters-in-law Jazzmine Epps and Brianna Epps clenched their hands tightly as each recalled the moment they found out Summers was badly hurt.
“They were like you need to hurry up and come to the hospital because we don’t know if Brittany’s going to make it,” said Jazzmine. “They said your sister is out there laying in the middle of the street, we don’t know if she’s going to make it.”
These five women are trying to be the rock for the sister whose always been their foundation.
“She’s the one that took care of all of us, she’s the one who’s there for all of us,” said Heather.
“We’re all here together because we can’t do this by ourselves without her,” said Chelsea.
They said Summers is in critical condition currently fighting for her life in the ICU.
“We know for sure she’s at least going to be in there a month because she has a lot of swelling on her brain and her skull is fractured,” said Jazzmine.
“I worry I don’t know how she’s going to come out of it,” said Davis. “I just hope that she is the same as she was.”
The five sisters are doing their best to help Summers by taking care of her children while she recovers. They haven’t taken Summers’ children to see her in the hospital because they fear it would be too much on them to handle.
“The most heart breaking thing is when I go pick them up and they ask, ‘Where’s Mommy, I want to go home,’ I can’t take them home because I’ve got to take care of them,” said Jazzmine.
“At the end of the day, (whether) if she’s here and if she’s not we have to step up and be one,” said Brianna.
The family has set up an online fundraiser asking everything from diapers to clothing to food to help take care of Summers’ children.
“Their mom works and grinds everyday two jobs to pay their bills and to pay for daycare by herself she’s a single mom of three,” said Jazzmine.
But above the essentials, Brittany’s sister say they need closure.
“We just want justice for everybody,” said Heather. “... Our family and their families are in turmoil for nothing.”
Summers’ sisters want her to know that this fight is not hers alone to finish.
“She does have all of us and plenty more people who support her, but we do need help,” said Kayla.
If you have any information that could lead to an arrest in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
