Richmond police searching for Cary Street burglary suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police detectives are searching for the suspect in a commercial burglary that occurred Wednesday.
The male suspect was captured on security video breaking into a business on West Cary Street in the Museum District at about 2:45 a.m.
The suspect initially entered the business wearing a hat. He then left out, put on a medical mask and gloves and re-entered the business.
He was then seen leaving the business with a cash box.
The suspect fled on foot.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or Third Precinct Detective E. Sandlin at 804-646-1010.
